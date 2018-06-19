Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Bollywood movies this year.

Well, here’s the latest update on Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2018. So far 3 films have made a grand entry in the table. We have a lot more on our plate for this year.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Padmaavat300.00
2. Avengers: Infinity War222.69
3. Baaghi 2 165.00
4.Raazi 122.07*
5. Race 3 120.71*
6. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety108.71
7. Raid101.54
8. Veere Di Wedding80.23*
9. PadMan78.95

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

6 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here