Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Bollywood movies this year.
Well, here’s the latest update on Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2018. So far 3 films have made a grand entry in the table. We have a lot more on our plate for this year.
Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Padmaavat
|300.00
|2. Avengers: Infinity War
|222.69
|3. Baaghi 2
|165.00
|4.Raazi
|122.07*
|5. Race 3
|120.71*
|6. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|108.71
|7. Raid
|101.54
|8. Veere Di Wedding
|80.23*
|9. PadMan
|78.95
Padmavat Just Earned 143 Cr. i thought this can break all records
Really padmaavat is a very great film of Indian history!
Nice article, Thanks for giving this information
Raid movie nice and great.collection more than 104cr
Baaghi 2 is Best Movie in 2018 Love you Tiger Shroff. I Like this website so much. thanks for sharing this.