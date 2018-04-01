Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 Goes Past Entire Weekend Collections Of Baaghi In Just 2 Days

After a fantastic first day which saw 25.10 crore coming in, Baaghi 2 managed very good hold on the second day as well. Typically films grow on Saturday, however since Friday was a partial holiday there was a drop on the cards. Still, the numbers have been quite positive as 20.40 crore more were accumulated.

To have solid collections like these is quite superb since with this the overall total stands at 45.50 crore. In the process the film has already gone way past the entire weekend numbers of the first in the franchise, Baaghi [38.58 crore]. This isn’t all as in just two days the film is now next only to the first three day numbers of Padmaavat [78 crore]. As for the weekend numbers of Raid [41.01 crore] and PadMan [40.05 crore], they are already history.