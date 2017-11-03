Box Office – Golmaal Again Aiming For 200 Crore Club Entry In Week 3

Golmaal Again is playing amongst the big boys now. Ajay Devgn’s Diwali release Golmaal Again is all set to challenge Salman Khan’s Eid release Ek Tha Tiger, what with its collections sprinting towards the 183 crores* mark. The film collected 47 crores* more in its second week and that has allowed it to race past the 180 crore mark in two weeks flat.

What makes this journey further special is the fact that while the film is all set to enter the 200 Crore Club, it could well go past the lifetime numbers of Ek Tha Tiger [199 crores] in two weeks flat. A very good hold in the second week, what with 3-4 crore coming on each of the weekdays, has ensured that there is a good count of screens reserved for the film. Hence, even though there would be some sort of challenge from Ittefaq today, the Rohit Shetty directed film should find momentum all over again tomorrow and then a day after tomorrow.

As a matter of fact, over the third weekend, the horror-comedy should go past the lifetime numbers of Bajirao Mastani [188 crores] and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [188.50 crores] and from this point on it would need 11 crores more to eclipse Ek Tha Tiger record.

The film is a huge success and while theatrical revenue has been the best of the year amongst Hindi releases, expect massive viewing on television once it debuts on satellite. The film will face a competition with Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

