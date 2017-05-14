Box Office – Baahubali 2 [Hindi] sets another major record on its third Saturday – Read on to know what is that!

Lo and behold, yet another record has been set by Baahubali 2 [Hindi] after completing 16 days at the Box Office. It has not just managed to do 10 times the business of its opening day, it has also managed to do that in 16 days flat and is still counting. This has happened after the Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty starrer continued to captivate the attention of audiences on its third Saturday as well and in the process brought in 13.50 crore* more. With this, the film’s collections now stand at 413.75 crore*. Now this is 10 times the numbers that the film had boasted on its opening day [41 crore].

Now this is truly an unbelievable record because typically a film with such high opening goes on to do 5, 6 or may be 7 times the business of Day One in its lifetime run. Here, the film has multiplied the Friday numbers 10 times over already and is still counting.

It is clear that the film is demonstrating money making appetite like never before and history has indeed been created by SS Rajamouli. With 480 crore as a definite possibility for it in its lifetime run, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is set to do around 12 times the business of its opening day, which is just unheard of, especially when the platform from which it is growing is in any case so high already.

Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder