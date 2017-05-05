Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has scored 241 crore* in its first week, which is an out of the world number by all means. Never before a film accumulated such huge moolah in this kind of time-span and Baahuabli 2 [Hindi] has managed this feat and that too in its dubbed version! The film not just opened ultra huge, it also sustained itself exceedingly well right through the week hence bringing the kind of collections that have been unheard of.

The film is now marching towards bigger glories in weeks to come. Current week is again open for it, what with no other big Hindi film hitting the screens. The stage is set wide open for the SS Rajamouli film to play around and majority of screens from the week before have been retained.

Yes, there is competition from Hollywood in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy 2. However, that film isn’t another Fast and the Furious or Avengers which would make a huge dent in Baahubali 2 [Hindi] collections. It would find an audience but the war epic drama starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty would enjoy its pace.

The next big record that Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is targeting is the lifetime total of PK [340.80 crore]. While eventually this would be comfortably surpassed, what has to be seen is whether Baahubali 2 [Hindi] manages to do that within two weeks flat.

For that, the Karan Johar backed film would need to score around 100 crore more in its second week, which for now definitely seems like a possibility. Considering the fact that PK is the second biggest grosser ever amongst the All Time Blockbusters, all that would remain to be challenged post that would be Dangal [387.38 crore].

The countdown begins!

This one is a Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources