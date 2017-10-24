Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma To Get Hitched In December?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could be said to be one of the most talked about the couple when it comes to celebrity couples. Most of us are dying to see these two lovebirds together. And both the stars might just fulfill our wish by getting married.

Recently, the duo was seen in Manyavar’s latest ad. The video got everybody excited about the fact that when will these lovebirds get married. Both of them are giving us some serious relationship goals with this ad! We wonder why doesn’t the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress gush about her relationship in public.

Every time a cricketer gets hitched to a Bollywood actress or they are spotted together, fans start questioning Virat and Anushka about their plans to tie the knot. If multiple sources are to be believed, Anushka will tie the knot with the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in December. The dates are yet to be finalized.

But what we do know is, the Indian captain has already communicated his unavailability for selection for a Test match and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December citing ‘personal reasons’.

Kohli and Anushka have been dating for at least a couple of years now and the award-winning actor had even accompanied the cricketer during India’s tour of England in 2013, which created plenty of buzz.

A few days back Virat changed her Instagram DP with Anushka and his picture which gave their fans a real treat. The couple also took a brief vacation to, New York, earlier this year. Virat had posted a photo of the two of them in New York City and had captioned it, ‘Much needed break with my’. Anushka is often seen accompanying Virat during his International cricket matches.

On the work front, Anushka is currently working on her home production Pari, while Virat recently became the fastest to reach the 30 hundred landmark in one-day internationals.