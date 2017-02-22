Adah Sharma interview

Adah Sharma is super excited for her upcoming Bollywood release Commando 2: The Black Money Trail. The actress, who mostly works in South films, informed that she had auditioned for the Deven Bhojani directorial while promoting two of her Telugu movies and got the much-awaited call after over a month when she had actually lost hope of being selected.

In the second film of the Commando franchise, Adah is playing Bhavna Reddy, a cop, who is on an undercover mission with Captain Karanveer Singh Dogra (Vidyut Jammwal), a Commando to recover black money from abroad. Divulging details of her character, Adah said, “Bhavna is a small town girl from Hyderabad, who is going abroad for the first time. She is an encounter specialist. Her English and Hindi are not very good. There is a subtle humour in her character. I think the audience is going to see a new kind of heroine, it is going to shock them.”

The trailer shows Bhavna speaking Hindi with a Hyderabadi accent. Adah revealed that she had to prepare a lot to get her accent right. She said, “I had to work hard to ruin my English and get the Hyderabadi accent. I have done seven Telugu films in the past two years. I have stayed in Hyderabad more than in Mumbai in the past couple of years. I have picked up a lot of things there. Accent coach Sunita ji (Sharma) who taught Aamir Khan in Dangal and Kangana in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, helped me a lot. The accent was kept realistic so that it doesn’t appear like a caricature. After all, the heroine of the film has to be desirable.”

Adah even recited a dialogue from the film exclusively for Koimoi.com. Check it out right here:

Adah has earlier worked in a couple of Bollywood films like Vikram Bhatt’s horror flick 1920 and Vinil Mathew’s Hasee Toh Phasee. When asked how different the experience of working in South films and Bollywood was, Adah said the only different she felt was in the language.

Recollecting some funny experiences from the sets of Commando 2, Adah said, “I would take this opportunity to apologise to Deven Bhojani. Vidyut and I often used to get into laughing fits on the set, during very serious scenes. We would start laughing suddenly and laughed till our stomach hurt. Once, while shooting for a kissing sequence with Vidyut, I just did a fake head tilt. I didn’t know we were actually supposed to kiss in the scene. Deven Bhojani ordered for a re-take and I still did not realise that I was expected to kiss.”

When asked about her co-stars, Adah was all praise for Vidyut Jammwal. She said, “Vidyut is a perfect man, 100 on 100 for every woman around the world! He has 10 pack abs, his hair is natural, no hairdo, no makeup is required. Even if he gets up from the bed, he is perfect! He is porcelain God, Greek God!” Seems Vidyut has a new fan!

Commando 2, directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah hits theatres on 3rd March. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Esha Gupta, Freddy Daruwala, Suhail Nayyar, Thakur Anoop Singh, Satish Kaushik and Adil Hussain.