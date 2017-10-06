Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For Making Judwaa 2 A HIT!

Judwaa 2 is a blockbuster. A 100 crore blockbuster. And the movie has achieved this feat in just 7.5 days! The master of comedies, David Dhawan, has delivered a total family entertainer this festive season which has shattered records at the box office. Varun Dhawan, who has reprised the iconic roles of Raja and Prem in the rebooted Judwaa 2 is obviously touched by the love people have given the film.

Varun says, “It is extremely heartening when you receive so much love. As an actor You always have to entertain people. With Judwaa 2 our objective was to give everyone, across all age groups a very good time at the theatres where they laugh their hearts out.”

After a long, long time, rare visuals of people dancing at the theatres on Judwaa 2 songs from across India have surfaced. Videos of people cheering on a hero’s entry which does not often happen today have flooded social media. The power of a genuine Bollywood entertainer have left everyone in the industry happy.

Varun says he is delighted as an artist to have entertained audiences. “I feel satisfied as an artist that I have made someone happy while seeing our movie. I’m most happy that I got to team up with my dad again. He is probably the most successful director in the last 30 years.”

He thanks, audiences by saying, “A big big thank you to the audiences for giving me and the entire team of Judwaa 2 this incredible moment and the biggest hit of my career.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is being presented by Fox Star Studios. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.