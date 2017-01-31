Yes! You heard it right. Tabu, who is known for her performance oriented roles, will now star in Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama Golmaal 4. This is the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise and stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Last we heard, Parineeti Chopra had been roped in as a new character and now Tabu will be another addition to the film.

The actress is known to be a close friend to Devgn. They have been a part of films like Fitoor and Drishyam recently.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of the second and third installment of the Golmaal series, owing to her motherhood and other film commitments, she will not be seen in the fourth part.

After receiving praises for her tough act in Drishyam and her nuanced performance in Fitoor and Haider, it will be interesting to see Tabu take up a lighter role.