Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Guest iin London’

Off late, two big ticket releases are bound to clash at the box-office on the same day. What happens next is that one feels that they are almost watching a thriller film. The movies are pitted against each other, day-to-day box-office numbers are taken into record and comparisons are made. Until the film reaches its D-Day on Friday, there is suspense built.

But well, we must say that not only the trade pundits but even the audience enjoy this thrill. While the trade analysts are only concerned about the numbers, the viewers are excited to watch both the films and experience different genres on the same day. And well the audience is going to experience this soon.

Sridevi starrer Mom and Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal’s Guest Iin London releases on the same day – July 7th, 2017.

What makes this clash interesting is the fact that both the releases are different genres. While Mom is a thriller and a dark film, Guest Iin London is a light comedy and both the genres have their own loyal audiences. Despite a great comeback with English Vinglish (2012), Sridevi didn’t do any Hindi film for five years, so the Goddess’ second innings with Mom is surely most awaited. Also, it’s Sridevi’s 300th film and she guarantees to blow your mind off.

On the other hand Guest Iin London is a family film with loads of comedy. It has been a long time Paresh Rawal is back on the big screen and audiences love to watch him in a comic role. Seen with him in the film will be Gen Y’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The actor who’s also known for his comic timing is all set to team up with Mr. Rawal and entertain us like never before. In fact, Kartik’s chemistry with Paresh Rawal is being compared to the Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal duo. Now that’s something we all want to look forward to.

So let’s see if its Sridevi’s vengeful Mom act or Paresh-Kartik’s comic timing that wins audiences hearts and gets the box-office excited.