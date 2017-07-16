Shah Rukh Khan Relishes Rajasthani Thali In Jaipur

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, currently promoting his forthcoming venture “Jab Harry Met Sejal“, was spotted relishing Rajasthani dishes in Jaipur.

Shah Rukh was hosted by a Rajasthani restaurant and was treated to a special Rajasthani thali. It was for the first time that Shah Rukh was relishing authentic Rajasthani cuisine and the actor made the most of his appetite.

The 52-year-old was seen gorging on dal baati and churma in a gold thali.

“I had just heard of dal baati. It’s fantastic and really nice. I wonder how people finish this food. It’s really filling and very tasty. For me, it’s a first-time experience. Now, I will come here once in three months at least,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

The restaurant created a royal ambience to mark Shah Rukh’s visit and welcomed him traditionally with a worship plate and tika in addition to presenting him with a pagdi, Rajputana sword and garland.

Rajasthani singers were also placed to recreate some of the “Don” star’s most iconic songs with a Rajasthani twist.

Shah Rukh was on a two-day visit to Jaipur, but had his schedule altered to accept an Honorary Membership accorded to him by the Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association on Friday.

He then took to the job of a guide and toured Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, “Jab Harry met Sejal“, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is set to release on August 4.