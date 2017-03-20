In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Anaarkali Of Aarah producer Sandiip Kapur opens up on who was the first choice for the lead, why is he back to film production after 6 years and why Swara Bhaskar won’t let you feel the absence of a hero in the film.

What is the film all about?

The film is all about a woman, who is an erotic singer, a stage performer to describe it in one line. The film is about her life. She is a confident, independent woman, who makes her own choices. I remember when the director had approached me with the subject, about 1.5-2 years ago, this is exactly how he had described it.

Why was Swara Bhaskar chosen for the role?

We had approached Richa Chadda initially. She liked the subject but backed out after 3 months. Then Swara was approached for the role and I think she fits the bill perfectly.

How would you rate Swara’s performance in the film?

Swara has done a wonderful job! She did a lot of research for the role and worked really hard. Swara visited Varanasi, Ara and other places as a part of her homework for the character. The audience, of course, is the final judge and we are all waiting for their reaction, but if you ask me, I’ll say this is undoubtedly one of Swara’s best performances. Whosoever has seen the film, is praising her. The way she has carried the entire film on her shoulders, after watching it you won’t really miss a hero.

You had produced Jugaad in 2009 and now Anarkali of Arrah after so many years. Why this gap?

I had co-produced another film, Naughty@40, starring Govinda in 2011. Both the films did not do very well. All these years I was waiting for a good script to come my way. Then Anarkali of Arrah happened. This is my second independent production. Time is not a factor, it’s very important to find a good script.

An item number from the film allegedly shows the Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) in a bad light. Is it true?

I heard that something happened in Patna. The film does not have anything to do with the university you mentioned. There are no connections absolutely. It does not point to any particular university.

What is the film’s budget? What are your expectations about its box office performance?

The film has a budget of around Rs 4 crores. I am optimistic that the film will do very well as per its budget.

Anaarkali of Aarah, directed by Avinash Das is slated to hit theatres on 24th June. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and Ishhtiaq Khan.

Anaarkali Of Aarah Official Trailer