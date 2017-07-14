Saif Ali Khan has been roped in by US-based on-demand streaming website Netflix to appear in its upcoming original series Sacred Games“.

The series, based on Indian author Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, will feature Saif as Sartaj Singh.

“Content in the digital space is taking over the existing dynamics at a rapid pace — the crown in the digital empire lies with Netflix, and it’s extremely satisfying to partner and participate in the first original series from India to be showcased on Netflix,” Saif said in a statement.

Set in Mumbai, the series delves into the city’s intricate web of organized crime, corruption, politics, and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance. It is an epic masterwork of exceptional richness and power that interweaves the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched and the bloodthirsty.

Trending :

“Saif Ali Khan is a true pioneer and risk-taker in Indian cinema, and we could not be more delighted to be working with him on ‘Sacred Games’,” said Erik Barmack, Vice President of international original series at Netflix.

“His role is layered and complex, and we are thrilled to be working with such a fantastic actor to bring this story to a global audience,” Barmack added.

Shot in India, the series will be produced in partnership with Phantom Films.

Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Kaalakaandi which is slated for a September release.the actor is seen doing the craziest things, without even realizing why he is doing so. The teaser has left us as surprised as Saif’s look in the film. It is on point in terms of quirkiness but leaves us in a fix.

We also see several crazy versions of the actor. Sometimes he is either wearing a costume that makes him look like a vulture with yellow wings and at other times he is just driving in full speed like there are no traffic rules in the city. We also get a glimpse of him running and screaming his lungs out.