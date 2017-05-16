Sachin Tendulkar a global phenomenon, has been a name that inspires most of us. His journey from him playing cricket as a child to representing the nation in the sport has been another point of conversation amongst all his fans that spread across the globe! Sachin: A Billion Dreams directed by James Erskine wraps up the wonderful journey in his forthcoming film that is all set to come alive in theaters on 26th May.

The news is that the makers of the project, have also shot the film simultaneously in Marathi Language and Sachin has specially dubbed for this version. Taking from the fact that SachinTendulkar is a Maharashtrian, the makers were of the opinion that it would be justified if the film was shot in the same language. This news is surely going to serve as a pure treat to all the Maharashtrian fans out there, as they would get to witness Sachin talk through and through in Marathi!

The teaser of the film has already been put out that has Sachin himself narrating the story, it surely leaves one with much urge to experience the entire film. It is highly anticipated film amongst sports fan as the batsman himself will be portraying the lead role.

The music of the film is being given by none other than the maestro himself, A.R Rahman. The latest song titled Sachin Anthem which was recently released and launched by Sachin and A.R Rahman further has been a sheer delight for the audiences.

Sachin A Billion Dreams is been directed by London-based award-winning writer, director James Erskine, Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi, Carnival Motion Pictures. Film releases on 26th May 2017.