Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in various places but being her isn’t easy. Earlier this week the actress took her film to Berlin and now she is promoting the film in London too.

She graced the red carpet at the Berlin Premiere in a lacy white mini dress that boasted a thigh-grazing hemline.

From a planefie to posing in front of the Berlin Wall and the Holocaust Memorial, the actress is busy being a tourist, even though she is on a work trip to promote Baywatch in the city. Chopra even managed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took to social media platforms to share her excitement of meeting him. For the occasion, the actress picked a white floral dress with lace details by Australian designer Zimmermann.

Later, the actress was attacked for ‘showing legs’ to India PM Modi in the meeting by a few ‘sanskari trolls’. PeeCee chose not to directly respond to people but instead put up a picture of her mother, and of course of herself flaunting their legs.

On the second day of the Berlin promotions, Priyanka Chopra went for a stunning Public School outfit. The actress gave us major fashion goals with this checkered grey pantsuit.

Apart from this, PC recently posted a selfie with brother Siddharth from the Holocaust Memorial. She really ought to have known better and appears to have removed the posts from Twitter. However an absolute flood of tweets criticizing the Global star for her perceived insensitivity was already on fire.

Thank you for all the love Berlin.. you always make me feel so much. Thank you for coming to see us…So good to be back!! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT



Priyanka Chopra is now in London with her cast mates Dwayne Johnson, Zach Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others. She stars in the film as the villain, a drug dealer named Victoria Leeds.

Baywatch releases in India tomorrow.