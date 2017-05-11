A few weeks back, Ranbir Kapoor had made headlines for rejecting a fairness cream deal which was approximately worth Rs 9 crore. This came with the context of the national debate about fairness creams that was sparked off after Actor Abhay Deol targetted a few Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham for endorsing fairness products. Now here’s another star who rejected a brand endorsement offer.

After the success of Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, several brands have been trying to rope in lead actor Prabhas to endorse their product. But Prabhas has not given nod to a single offer. In fact, we have also heard that the actor has rejected a whopping amount of 18 crores worth brand endorsement.

According to reports, from apparel, shoes to fitness and FMCG products, brand makers across segments are keen on making the Baahubali star the face of their products. However, Prabhas has been rejecting all of them and hasn’t signed any offer.

This is not the first time that Prabhas is being followed by brand for commercial endorsements. After the release of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), the actor was flooded with similar offers. Director SS Rajamouli has also revealed in an interview that Prabhas, during the shoot of Baahubali 2, let go off an endorsement worth 10 crores, as he wanted to concentrate on the film. Till now, the actor has only given his commitment to Mahindra brand. He would be doing Mahindra’s new XUV 500 ad.

Prabhas has set off to the US for a much-deserved vacation now. We got ti know that the actor was mobbed at the US airport, owing to the global popularity Baahubali has garnered. A large crowd had gathered outside the US airport on learning about the actor’s arrival. Source revealed, “Prabhas is known to be shy and prefers going unnoticed in public places. He was delighted witnessing the reception at the airport.”