Meet Esha Gupta, The Badass Bombshell From Baadshaho!

After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D’Cruz, the makers of Baadshaho have come up with the final character poster from the film. It’s Esha Gupta this time! The actress looks different in her badass avatar and her intense expression reads, ‘Don’t you dare mess with me!’

The makers tweeted, “And here’s presenting @eshagupta2811 from #Baadshaho, the badass bombshell!”

This poster also reads, ‘“1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600 km… 1 armored truck… Millions in gold and 6 Bada***s’. The posters of this are extremely intriguing and are making us curious like anything to watch the movie.

Baadshaho an action-thriller film set in the backdrop of the 1975 emergency, has been directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria while Rajat Arora has penned the script. Ankit Tiwari has composed music for the film. Multi-starrer movie Baadshaho boasts of names like Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles.

This is the first time Esha Gupta will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn but she has worked with Emraan Hashmi earlier. Esha and Emraan have earlier worked together in movies like Raaz 3 and Jannat 2.

Baadshaho marks the collaboration of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Milan Luthria after 7 years. The trio last worked together in the 2010 film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

As per reports, Ajay Devgn will have some intimate scenes with Ileana D’Cruz. We wonder if this will go well with his wife Kajol, who had previously mentioned on a show that she was completely unaware of Ajay’s intimate scenes with Polish actress Erika Kaar in Shivaay.

Baadshaho is all set to hit the theaters on September 1, 2017.