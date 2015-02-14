Love and romance are integral part of our lives and so most filmmakers try to capture this emotion and showcase it in a larger than life way on celluloid. Romantic films have a ‘feel good’ factor and who would not like to see heart-warming stories which are make-believe and want you to fall in love. Well, Bollywood directors have mastered the art of romantic films and so on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, here is a compilation of best romantic films of Bollywood right from the Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor times.


Check out best romantic films of Bollywood here:

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

still from movie 'Mughal-e-Azam (1960)'
still from movie ‘Mughal-e-Azam (1960)’

Shree 420 (1955)

still from movie 'Shree 420 (1955)'
still from movie ‘Shree 420 (1955)’

Awara (1951)

still from movie 'Awara (1951)'
still from movie ‘Awara (1951)’

Pyaasa (1957)

still from movie 'Pyaasa (1957)'
still from movie ‘Pyaasa (1957)’

Madhumati (1958)

still from movie 'Madhumati (1958)'
still from movie ‘Madhumati (1958)’

Guide (1965)

still from movie 'Guide (1965)'
still from movie ‘Guide (1965)’

Barsaat (1949)

still from movie 'Barsaat (1949)'
still from movie ‘Barsaat (1949)’

Devdas (1955)

still from movie 'Devdas (1955)'
still from movie ‘Devdas (1955)’

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

still from movie 'Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)'
still from movie ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)’

Aradhana (1969)

still from movie 'Aradhana (1969)'
still from movie ‘Aradhana (1969)’

Arth (1982)

still from movie 'Arth (1982)'
still from movie ‘Arth (1982)’

Daag: A Poem of Love (1973)

still from movie 'Daag: A Poem of Love (1973)'
still from movie ‘Daag: A Poem of Love (1973)’

Prem Rog (1982)

still from movie 'Prem Rog (1982)'
still from movie ‘Prem Rog (1982)’

Aashiqui (1990)

still from movie 'Aashiqui (1990)'
still from movie ‘Aashiqui (1990)’

Julie (1975)

still from movie 'Julie (1975)'
still from movie ‘Julie (1975)’

Bobby (1973)

still from movie 'Bobby (1973)'
still from movie ‘Bobby (1973)’

Hero (1983)

still from movie 'Hero (1983)'
still from movie ‘Hero (1983)’

Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

still from movie 'Kabhie Kabhie (1976)'
still from movie ‘Kabhie Kabhie (1976)’

Silsila (1981)

still from movie 'Silsila (1981)'
still from movie ‘Silsila (1981)’

Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)

still from movie 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)'
still from movie ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)’

1942: A Love Story (1994)

still from movie '1942: A Love Story (1994)'
still from movie ‘1942: A Love Story (1994)’

Lamhe (1991)

still from movie 'Lamhe (1991)'
still from movie ‘Lamhe (1991)’

Bombay (1995)

still from movie 'Bombay (1995)'
still from movie ‘Bombay (1995)’

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

still from movie 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)'
still from movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)’

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

still from movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)'
still from movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)’

Sirf Tum (1999)

still from movie 'Sirf Tum (1999)'
still from movie ‘Sirf Tum (1999)’

Dil (1990)

still from movie 'Dil (1990)'
still from movie ‘Dil (1990)’

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

still from movie 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)'
still from movie ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)’

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

still from movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)'
still from movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)’

Pardes (1997)

still from movie 'Pardes (1997)'
still from movie ‘Pardes (1997)’

Dil Se.. (1998)

still from movie 'Dil Se.. (1998)'
still from movie ‘Dil Se.. (1998)’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

still from movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)'
still from movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)’

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)

still from movie 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)'
still from movie ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)’

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

still from movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)'
still from movie ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)’

Socha Na Tha (2005)

still from movie 'Socha Na Tha (2005)'
still from movie ‘Socha Na Tha (2005)’

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

still from movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)'
still from movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)’

Saathiya (2002)

still from movie 'Saathiya (2002)'
still from movie ‘Saathiya (2002)’

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

still from movie 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)'
still from movie ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)’

Devdas (2002)

still from movie 'Devdas (2002)'
still from movie ‘Devdas (2002)’

Veer-Zaara (2004)

still from movie 'Veer-Zaara (2004)'
still from movie ‘Veer-Zaara (2004)’

Parineeta (2005)

still from movie 'Parineeta (2005)'
still from movie ‘Parineeta (2005)’

Tere Naam (2003)

still from movie 'Tere Naam (2003)'
still from movie ‘Tere Naam (2003)’

Salaam Namaste (2005)

still from movie 'Salaam Namaste (2005)'
still from movie ‘Salaam Namaste (2005)’

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

still from movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)'
still from movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)’

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

still from movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)'
still from movie ‘Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)’

Mohabbatein (2000)

still from movie 'Mohabbatein (2000)'
still from movie ‘Mohabbatein (2000)’

Chalte Chalte (2003)

still from movie 'Chalte Chalte (2003)'
still from movie ‘Chalte Chalte (2003)’

Jab We Met (2007)

still from movie 'Jab We Met (2007)'
still from movie ‘Jab We Met (2007)’

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

still from movie 'Jodhaa Akbar (2008)'
still from movie ‘Jodhaa Akbar (2008)’

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

still from movie 'Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)'
still from movie ‘Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)’

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

still from movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)'
still from movie ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)’

Ishaqzaade (2012)

still from movie 'Ishaqzaade (2012)'
still from movie ‘Ishaqzaade (2012)’

Barfi! (2012)

still from movie 'Barfi! (2012)'
still from movie ‘Barfi! (2012)’

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

still from movie 'Aashiqui 2 (2013)'
still from movie ‘Aashiqui 2 (2013)’

2 States (2014)

still from movie '12 States (2014)'
still from movie ’12 States (2014)’

Namastey London (2007)

still from movie 'Namastey London (2007)'
still from movie ‘Namastey London (2007)’

Om Shanti Om (2007)

still from movie 'Om Shanti Om (2007)'
still from movie ‘Om Shanti Om (2007)’

Vivaah (2006)

still from movie 'Vivaah (2006)'
still from movie ‘Vivaah (2006)’

Lootera (2013)

still from movie 'Lootera (2013)'
still from movie ‘Lootera (2013)’

Raanjhanaa (2013)

still from movie 'Raanjhanaa (2013)'
still from movie ‘Raanjhanaa (2013)’

Saajan (1991)

still from movie 'Saajan (1991)'
still from movie ‘Saajan (1991)’

Ishq Vishk (2003)

still from movie 'Ishq Vishk (2003)'
still from movie ‘Ishq Vishk (2003)’

Fanaa (2006)

still from movie 'Fanaa (2006)'
still from movie ‘Fanaa (2006)’

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

still from movie 'Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)'
still from movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)’

