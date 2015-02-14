Love and romance are integral part of our lives and so most filmmakers try to capture this emotion and showcase it in a larger than life way on celluloid. Romantic films have a ‘feel good’ factor and who would not like to see heart-warming stories which are make-believe and want you to fall in love. Well, Bollywood directors have mastered the art of romantic films and so on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, here is a compilation of best romantic films of Bollywood right from the Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor times.

Check out best romantic films of Bollywood here:

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Shree 420 (1955)

Awara (1951)

Pyaasa (1957)

Madhumati (1958)

Guide (1965)

Barsaat (1949)

Devdas (1955)

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

Aradhana (1969)

Arth (1982)

Daag: A Poem of Love (1973)

Prem Rog (1982)

Aashiqui (1990)

Julie (1975)

Bobby (1973)

Hero (1983)

Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

Silsila (1981)

Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)

1942: A Love Story (1994)

Lamhe (1991)

Bombay (1995)

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Sirf Tum (1999)

Dil (1990)

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Pardes (1997)

Dil Se.. (1998)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Socha Na Tha (2005)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Saathiya (2002)

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

Devdas (2002)

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Parineeta (2005)

Tere Naam (2003)

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Mohabbatein (2000)

Chalte Chalte (2003)

Jab We Met (2007)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Ishaqzaade (2012)

Barfi! (2012)

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

2 States (2014)

Namastey London (2007)

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Vivaah (2006)

Lootera (2013)

Raanjhanaa (2013)

Saajan (1991)

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Fanaa (2006)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

