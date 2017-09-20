A couple of weeks back, all the roads led to a leading suburban hotel in Mumbai for the trailer launch of Julie 2. What garnered immense interest in the trailer launch was the fact that the film’s distributor was none other than the ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani, who ‘sanskaari’ stint when he was a CBFC chief, earned him more brickbats than bouquets. Secondly, the film, whose posters look a bit bold, also marks the debut of the sizzling Raai Laxmi, who has more than 60 films to her credit in the south film industry.

While many may know Raai Laxmi as the sexy siren who had given many sleepless nights and a marathon run to all her contemporaries down south, what many may not know is the fact that Raai Laxmi was once dating…hold your breath…none other than the Indian cricket team’s M.S. Dhoni, who is often referred to as ‘Captain Cool’. What was more ‘cool’ about their love story was that there was absolutely no mention or reference about their relationship in the much-celebrated biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Speaking to a leading Bollywood portal recently, Raai Laxmi, who did not know a word of any South Indian language when she started in 2005, said that she had lost as many as seven kilos for Julie 2. Additionally, she said that she was proud of the fact that she made it big in showbiz minus the presence of any proverbial godfather.

When asked about M.S. Dhoni, with whom she reportedly had a 5-year relationship, Raai Laxmi quickly retorted stating that it (the relationship) didn’t affect her career, but, seemed to have made a permanent place in her reputation. She wondered as to why was she still being asked about it even after so many years.

She added that, the headlines about her looked like that she was seeking publicity by talking about M.S.Dhoni, whereas, the truth was that it was all over. In the same breath, Raai Laxmi said she had been in 4-5 relationships since (the reported break up with M.S. Dhoni), still, no one seemed to be asking her about them, even though her boyfriends were all well-known.

She summed it all up stating, both (M.S. Dhoni and her) have moved on in their lives as well as careers.