Amid long-standing speculations that he might be launching star kids Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khattar, Karan Johar has finally opened up on the topic. The filmmaker has clearly said that he is not confirming the rumours of launching Jhanvi, Sara or Ishaan. However, he does mention that Dharma will be launching new faces by this year’s end.

In an interview with DNA, the filmmaker said, “I look for talent for the movies I do. I am not confirming all the rumours of launching Jhanvi, Sara or Ishaan. But there will be three or four new faces that Dharma will launch by the end of this year, and they will be in pivotal roles and films. We have screen tested people from all walks of life, and if some of them happen to be from the film fraternity, I am not going to be apologetic.”

The filmmaker is known for launching fresh faces in Bollywood with his films. In 2012, he launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra with his movie Student of the Year. Talking about that, Karan Johar said, “What is the harm if a friend’s daughter or sibling or child is talented and cast for a part? I had nothing to do with Mr Mahesh Bhatt before I chose to launch Alia. David Dhawan and his wife Laali are family friends but Varun went through the grind of being an assistant director for five years before I thought that he was good enough. Sidharth Malhotra was not from the industry and I never get credit for that. Or the 15 directors, who are not from the film industry that I worked with.”

Speculations are rife that he will be launching Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey alongside Tiger Shroff with his production venture Student of the Year 2. Let’s wait and see if this comes true!