Jagga Jasoos Actress Bidisha Bezbaruah Commits Suicide

Bidisha Bezbaruah who recently shot into the spotlight after her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos was found dead in her apartment. The actress had a role in the song sequence in the film.

Assamese actor and singer, Bidisha, allegedly committed suicide on Monday night. She killed herself by hanging at her rented accommodation in Sushant Lok Phase-I B-Block.

Apparently, Bidisha’s family had accused the husband of having an extra-marital affair, which had caused discord in the family and may also have led to Bidisha’s decision. Hence, her husband Nisheet Jha is arrested on charges of abetting the suicide. Bidisha was found hanging from the ceiling fan around 8.30 p.m. when the real estate agent, through which the couple had taken the house on rent, and some neighbors broke open the door.The couple had shifted to the house on July 5. Nisheet had left for Mumbai for official work three days later.

The actress recently shifted from Mumbai to Gurgram. According to a report in The Hindu, The Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan said, “Her husband tried to call her, but there was no response. He then called up the broker to go and check on her. The broker along with some neighbours broke open the door when there was no response and found her hanging,”

While there was no suicide note found, Bidisha’s brother Kaushik stated that Nisheet works in a multinational firm in Mumbai and had an extra-marital relation with a colleague and it had led to strained relations between the two.

He added, “Nisheet and Bidisha had met while working for a company in Delhi and got married in April last year. But Bidisha confided in us this April that her husband had an affair with his colleague.”

“Even Nisheet accepted that he had feelings for a colleague. Bidisha wanted to walk out of the marriage, but we counselled her to give their relationship another chance,” he stated.

Furthermore, on this case, The couple had recently moved to Delhi to give their marriage a second chance but the situation got so intense that Nisheet returned to Mumbai fro office work and did not return and Bidisha was seemingly not comfortable with this and wanted her husband to come back.

“She called my father crying on Monday, just hours before the incident,” said Kaushik.

However, Nisheet’s father is denying the allegations, “Little misunderstandings and altercations between couples are common in marriage. All this talk of extra-marital relation is baseless,” he concluded.