Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival with Star

Mumbai, Friday, April 14th: It’s official! The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star has announced Call for Entries for its 19th edition which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from October 12- October 18, 2017. The festival is now accepting submissions from across India and the world. (http://www.mumbaifilmfestival.com)

To kick off the 19th edition of the festival, Team MAMI commissioned a film that is, produced and directed by What Works. Starring Aditi Vasudev, Sharib Hashmi, Aparshakti Khurana and a host of other actors. The film is a glimpse into the world of an everyday family, gathered around the television at dinnertime, watching a film. When a power cut disrupts their entertainment they reluctantly turn to the “storyteller” in the family to complete the tale and are to their surprise riveted.

Speaking about the Campaign Film, Kiran Rao, Chairperson, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star said,” We celebrate storytelling every year with our diverse and inclusive program at the Mumbai Film Festival. So we welcome entries from filmmakers across the country and the world to the 19th edition, which will be from 12th-18th October 2017.”

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star said, “We open the festival today with our call for entries to storytellers across India and the world. Here’s to another year of great cinema.”

The MAMI Campaign Film focuses on the magic of storytelling; the festival is a celebration of stories and story tellers. The film will release in all PVR theatres nationwide on April 17, 2017.

Smriti Kiran,Creative Director,Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star said, “Great storytellers are magicians. They can cast a spell on you and some can even change your life. Our film this year is a shout-out to everyone who has a compelling story to tell. You have a home in MAMI.”

This year’s festival is slated for early October and will give film lovers in India a richer and more exciting edition. Along with Chairperson Kiran Rao, Festival Director Anupama Chopra and Creative Director Smriti Kiran, the board of trustees are Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Mundra, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Rohan Sippy and Kaustubh Uday Dhavse.

The last date of submission to the festival is on July 10th, 2017.

ABOUT Jio MAMI with Star Film Festival

Mumbai – the financial capital of India is also the epicentre of the Indian film industry. The city plays such a major role in production and dissemination of Indian films and television programs that it is widely known by its acronym ‘Bollywood’. In 1997, a group of film industry stalwarts headed by late Hrishikesh Mukherjee founded the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) as a not-for-profit Trust. Their main objective was to organize an annual International Film Festival which the film industry and the country could be proud of. MAMI has been organizing the festival for the last 17 years and aims to foster a climate of good cinema. MAMI engages people from all walks of life across the city and country that enjoy and love good cinema. It is Mumbai’s only film festival that is entirely created and run by film professionals and a group of members from corporate India. Appreciation of good cinema, stripped off all the limiting labels of art and commercial, can only come about through exposure to the best of films the world has to offer. The Festival is the first step in that direction.

For more information on Jio MAMI Film Festival with Star and the upcoming 19th Mumbai Film Festival scheduled to be held from 12th October – 18th October 2017 do visit the official website: www.mumbaifilmfestival.com

