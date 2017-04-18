Is Farhan Akhtar Starring In Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Next?

Farhan Akhtar’s last affair, Rock On 2 bombed at the box office. On the other hand, there hasn’t been any news about his next directorial, Don 3 either but here’s some good news for his fans. Apparently, the actor may be teaming up with director Ashutosh Gowarikar for his next.

What’s even more interesting is that the film will not be like Gowarikar’s previous affairs. Earlier, the director has time and again, dabbled in films that have been period dramas. From his popular film Lagaan to the recently released Mohenjo Daro, all of them have had historical connection. Although this film will be modern age action drama set in Europe. According to a report in DNA, the film will be stylish and unlike any other films that the director has helmed. The makers are now on the look out for a female lead for the film too.

Interestingly, as directors, Farhan and Ashutosh have worked with Aamir on the same time as the actor was juggling between Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan.

Farhan will be next seen in Fakirs Of Venice along with Annu Kapoor. The film’s first look was released last month.

Also, other than The Fakir Of Venice, Farhan will be seen in Lucknow Central starring Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates and will release on September 15. Bringing alive the vibe of the heartland, the Farhan Akhtar starrer narrates the quirky and humorous journey of a small town man, whose circumstances lead to him landing up in jail.

An official announcement on Farhan and Ashutosh’s film is still awaited. Considering the off-screen romance brewing between Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, it would certainly be exciting ti see them in a action romance genre film.