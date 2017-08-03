Here’s The Complete List Of Winners Of Vogue Beauty Awards 2017

Bollywood Celebrities always like to sizzle at the red carpet, this time it was at the Vogue Beauty Awards. This year marks Vogue India’s 10th year, the night was truly special.

Disha Patani, Navya and Mira Rajput were other celebs who won our hearts with their beauty and their amazing looks.

The actors also looked debonair and handsome at the event. The actors have won big, but the actual winners were the Bachchans as all the five members of the family bagged titles at the award show.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were not only the winners. Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli too bagged awards. Apparently, It was Shweta’s debut to any film industry award ceremony and also, it’s her first award.

Let’s take a look at some pictures of celebrities who walked the Red Carpet:

1. Varun Dhawan looked dapper at the red carpet. The slight embroidery on the suit added a perfect touch to the outfit.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like an angelic enchantress in a black see through gown. Her off-shoulder Nedret Taciroglu gown and shimmery Choo pumps were on point.

3. The Bachchan women matched in pastel hues. Shweta Bachchan Nanda in Moschino, Jaya Bachchan in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Navya Naveli Nanda in Monisha Jaising. Navya Naveli Nanda made her first red carpet appearance alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

4. Shahid and Meera rocked the red carpet together. The actor looked dapper in a purple suit. Whereas Meera looked stunning in a black and grey strapless dress.

5. Dia Mirza and Diana Penty look stunning in their attires. While Dia Mira went shimmery in a silver gown, Diana opted for a floral embroidery black gown.

Here a complete list of winners:

Take a look:

Beautiful Global Indian Icon: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Flawless Face: Aditi Rao Hydari

Most Beautiful Man Of The Decade: Akshay Kumar

Fresh Face: Disha Patani

Fitspiration: Jacqueline Fernandez

Ageless Beauty: Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan

Most Beautiful Couple: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Most Beautiful Man Of The Year: Varun Dhawan

Sexiest Man Of All Time: Amitabh Bachchan