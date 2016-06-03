3 films old Sushant Singh Rajput has impressed everyone with his acting skills and enjoyed a decent success in Bollywood so far. Sushant is now gearing up for his upcoming biographical sports drama M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, which is set to hit the screens this Friday.

Here’s an exclusive insight into the opening day business of his films in the past. To read the whole story download our app and enjoy our special ‘Exclusive’ segment.

We are now presenting a special segment which will be available exclusively for Koimoi App users only.

For App Users: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Highest Openers So Far

To enjoy reading this special segment, download this really light, quick and easy on the eyes App now!

Here’s where you’ll find
the ‘Exclusive’ stories in the App

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and download the App!

For Android Users – CLICK HERE 

For iOS Users – CLICK HERE

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

16 COMMENTS

  4. Don’t you have the app for I-phones. This particular app has a lot of bugs. It doesn’t show the upcoming releases. The pics can’t been seen. And a lot more issue

  5. wel there are many sites which gives reviews , so best of luck for our other users, i m bugged up today and totally boycott this site , this s d pathetic step u have taken

  7. your’s is one of the most crappy app i have seen in recent times. how can you develop such an app. the world is moving forward and your app seems to be moving backward. simplicity and ease of use is no where to be seen on your app. forced ads.. really?? showing full screen ads is one reason many people will uninstall this app. earning money is not bad but try some other options. full screen ads are just a big turn off. and most importantly go native. your app looks to be hybrid. stop the charity work in your engineering team. hire some good developers who actually know how to code and develop something pleasant and useful. until you come up with a really decent ad, please stop this ridiculous segregation of exclusive content. do not forget what you show is already available else where like in Facebook and your competition sites. and they are not forcing anyone to anything just read some news.

  8. Hi, I have broadband internet and don’t use Wi-Fi so I strictly use internet on my PC. Now since a few days you have been forcing the people who visits the site to watch some exclusive articles available on Android and other smartphone platforms. But what about those who can’t access internet through phone. So stop forcing people to use app. If people want to use the app then they will use it naturally. Also I want to say that since quite a time you people have been using excessive “click-bait” journalism. Like this article, you could have easily used the headline like: Housefull 3 needs to gross more than Ready to become the highest grossing comedy. But no, you went with click-bait. I am not saying it is bad but you would lose some smart users like me who understands your tactics and greed to earn more clicks. If you just make simple headlines people will go and read the full article if they are interested. I used to love you Koimoi but now you have just become some typical gossip website.

  9. What is cheap publicity to post news constantly just to increase number of app downloads. I am regular visitor of koimoi, I’ll never visit this website from now as we are not getting any Bollywood news from this portal.

  10. Sultan trailer is very average …i was waiting for dis movie bt …..hope sultan will be a good film….bt it is confirm that dangal and mohenjodaro will be better than sultan

  11. … What is the fault of windows phone users ??? Please kindly tell me …….. don’t we have rights to enjoy this type of exclusive statements??

    Waiting for your answer