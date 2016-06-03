3 films old Sushant Singh Rajput has impressed everyone with his acting skills and enjoyed a decent success in Bollywood so far. Sushant is now gearing up for his upcoming biographical sports drama M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, which is set to hit the screens this Friday.
We are now presenting a special segment which will be available exclusively for Koimoi App users only.
|For App Users: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Highest Openers So Far
To enjoy reading this special segment, download this really light, quick and easy on the eyes App now!
|Here’s where you’ll find
the ‘Exclusive’ stories in the App
So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and download the App!
For Android Users – CLICK HERE
For iOS Users – CLICK HERE