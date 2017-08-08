Deepika Padukone’s Father’s Letter Is Now A Chapter In School Books

Deepika Padukone touched everyone’s hearts when she read the heartfelt letter by her father at an award function last year. The actress read the letter as an acceptance speech on receiving the Best Actress award for her performance in Piku.

The letter was a testimony of the bond the father- daughter share and it deeply connected with everyone. While the emotional words are still fresh in our minds and hearts, did you know there is a chapter in school syllabus which is solely dedicated to the letter?

A fan of Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to make the actress aware of a chapter being dedicated to the letter she once read out at an award function. Listed under the topic Letters from a father, the letter has found a place in the 12th Standard Gujrat Board’s syllabus.

The inspiring letter were words of wisdom penned down by the actress’ father Prakash Padukone. Years ago, the doting father had poured his heart on to the paper for his daughters Deepika and Anisha Padukone.

The letter was not just an emotional father sharing his life experiences but a mentor of their lives who is their guiding angel. As Deepika Padukone received the best actress award for ‘Piku’, she took the opportunity to share the emotional treasure she had valued all her life.

The fan wrote, “There’s a whole chapter on @padukoneprakash’s letter to @deepikapadukone and @anishapadukone in my brother’s Textbook! ￼ ￼￼” Deepika Padukone was clearly surprised as she replied to the fan saying, “WOW!!!”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the Mangum opus historical drama Padmavati.