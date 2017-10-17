Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says, though she feels fortunate to have portrayed a character like Padmavati, the filming was extremely exhausting for her.

The actress was present at the book launch of Hema Malini’s biography –Beyond The Dream Girl, written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

During an interactive session with Hema, Deepika shared how time has changed. Acting in the magnum opus Padmavati has transformed her creative mind.

She said: “Working in Padmavati was an exhausting experience. It takes quite a lot to work on a character for nine months constantly round the clock. Certain characters just don’t leave your system.”

During the book launch, while Mukherjee was busy giving sneak peek into various chapters of his book, Deepika and Hema, shared their recipe for success.

Both agreed that to achieve the success they have, one needs hard work and a disciplined lifestyle — two core elements to walk that path.

Talking about her success, the young diva said, “I think it is a very gruelling process as we put so much hard work to reach the point where we actresses are today.

“And it is not just hard work but compromises on personal life and leading a very well-disciplined life to translate a certain character on screen.

“One of my sacrifices was living away from my family. I always fought with negativity and came out a stronger person. I started working at a young age and after my Class 12 exam, I could not continue my formal education.”

She also said: “In the beginning my parents did not support that. In the sense they wanted me to finish my studies, given the unpredictable nature of the profession, I chose.

“Also there was a certain mentality of a middle-class orthodox family. But later, seeing my dedication, they understood and wholeheartedly supported me. But, in the process, I missed out on a complete formal education, so I am a 12th pass.”