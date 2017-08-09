Deepika Padukone’s Sapna Didi To Start In January 2018

Actors Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, who were paired together in the 2015 hit film Piku are all set to reunite on the big screen. We have often seen glimpses of Deepika’s badass side in movies such as xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani, but this time, she is turning a don of the 80s in a fully fledged role for Vishal Bhardwaj’s biopic on Sapna Didi aka Rahima Khan.

Irrfan Khan will play the role of a local gangster who will be her love interest. He will be seen helping Sapna Didi in her mission to kill Dawood Ibrahim. The film is based on one of the chapters from former investigative journalist-turned-author S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Prernaa Arora of Kriarj Entertainment said, “Vishal (Bhardwaj) ji is concentrating on the music of Sapna Didi biopic right now. He is making very different sort of music. Aaj se pehle jo hua nahi hoga,”.

She further added, “It’s a thriller. Deepika is busy with Padmavati. Once she is done with that, she will get involved in this film wholeheartedly. Now we are at the music stage but yes everything is getting ready. I think by January 15, we will start shooting.”

Trending :

“Deepika Padukone has been choosing her scripts very selectively and if she has given a go ahead to this film then there must be something unique in it”, she later added.

Irrfan Khan plays the man who trained her in her mission to avenge her husband’s death. The man whom Irrfan portrays in the film was a womanizer and lusted for Sapna Didi but he also displayed a lot of character when he helped her. It is an extremely interesting character. It will be interesting to see Deepika in a new avatar. We hope to get some more information on the movie soon.