Actress Esha Deol Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Bharat Takhtani

Veteran actress Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani. Esha married the Mumbai-based businessman a few years ago, in 2012 in a grand ceremony at Iskon temple in Juhu and the couple are now expecting their first child. This is the second time Hema Malini will become a grandmother since, Esha’s sister Ahana has a 2-year old son.

While there hasn’t been a official announcement by the couple yet, am Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing the second book on Hema Malini, confirmed this news and said, “Ya, actually I am writing a book so I visit their house often, and all I can say is Hemaji and the whole family is thrilled with Esha’s pregnancy, she is expecting the baby anytime in October, and she is at Hemaji’s house and Hemaji and Dharamji are obviously very happy! Bharat is also very excited and is taking most of the days off from work to spend time with Esha” as reported to Indian Express.

Reports suggest that Esha has already started living along with her mother. According to Hindustan times, “An excited Hemaji is already planning how to make her (Esha) room more child-friendly. The baby should arrive towards the year-end,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Recently, actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also announced their pregnancy. In a statement, Kunal said, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year – our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”

Veteran actress- politician Hema Malini recently bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017. Dadasaheb Phalke Award is given to a film personality for his or her outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was introduced in 1969 by the government to recognise the contribution of film personalities towards the development of Indian Cinema. The first recipient of this award was Devika Rani.