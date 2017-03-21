After crooning the chartbuster song Aati Kya Khandala from 1998’s Ghulam and his own version of Dhaakad song from his recent blockbuster Dangal, Aamir Khan might sing for his upcoming production venture Secret Superstar.

A source close to the development team revealed, “Aamir Khan might lend his voice for a song in Secret Superstar. However, things are in the preliminary stage, and nothing has been confirmed yet. If he agrees, the song will be recorded in the next couple of months.”

The 52-year old actor plays a musician in Secret Superstar. The film revolves around the life of a teenage Muslim girl named Insu played by Zaira Wasim (Dangal fame) from Vadodara, Gujarat, who dons a burkha to hide her identity as she records songs in videos on the internet.

Reportedly Sanya Malhotra, who played elder Babita Phogat in Dangal has choreographed a dance sequence of Aamir in Secret Superstar.

Sanya shared her experience and said, “The fact that I love to dance and love everything associated with it has never been a secret. When Advait asked me to choreograph a sequence for Aamir sir in Secret Superstar, I was ecstatic. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing something so wonderful.”

Secret Superstar marks the directorial debut of Advait Chandan. Advait previously worked as an assistant director in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in supporting roles. It is set to hit the screens on 4th August and will reportedly clash with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi which is directed by Omung Kumar and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman in key roles.