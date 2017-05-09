The movie adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend is all set to hit theatres on the 19th of May where Shraddha Kapoor plays Arjun Kapoor’s half girlfriend. Will their chemistry click? We’ll have to wait for the movie to release to find that out. But the film’s music is already out and the Arijit Singh number Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga has already become immensely popular.

Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Music Director/s: Tanishk Bagchi, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Mithoon, Ami Mishra and Rishi Rich

1. Baarish: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

Bollywood’s connection with rain and romance is since times immemorial. Right from the days of Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua and Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si to the present day, B-Town loves romancing in rain! Tanishk Bagchi’s composition Baarish adds fuel to Riya and Madhav’s romance in rain. Lines like ‘Yeh Mausam Ki Baarish, Yeh Baarish Ka Paani, Yeh Paani Ki Boonde, Tujhe Hi Toh Dhoonde’ co-written by Tanishk along with Arafat Mehmood beautifully portray the mood of the song. This romantic track will appeal more to those who have just fallen in love! Ash King’s voice adds the perfect magical touch to the song!

2. Thodi Der: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

Shreya Ghoshal’s voice as sweet as honey mesmerizes the listener in Thodi Der. Composer Farhan Saeed complements her perfectly as her co-singer. The lyrics, penned by Kumaar, which depict one’s longing for his/her lover, touch the soul. Murad Ali Khan deserves special mention for the heart wrenching yet wonderful tunes of Sarangi. Even though the video is beautiful, but I would recommend listening to the song with your eyes closed if you want to feel the music.

3. Tu Hi Hai: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

A perfect blend of grunge and qawwali, this track will remind you of Chand Sifarish from Fanaa. Tu Hi Hai has been sung and composed by Rahul Mishra, while the lyrics have been penned by Laado Suwalka. The sad number speaks the mind of a heartbroken lover who longs for the one who has abandoned him. Rahul Mishra’s voice strikes the right chord and makes this song nice.

4. Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

This is undoubtedly the best track of the album. Composed by Mithoon and sung by him along with Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, the soulful number Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga will soon top the list of this year’s sad love ballads. The piano has been beautifully used in the Arijit Singh number, which again deals with heartache. Manoj Muntashir’s words like ‘Kal Mujhse Mohabbat Ho Na Ho, Kal Mujhko Ijazat Ho Na Ho, Tutte Dil Ke Tukde Lekar, Tere Dar Pe Hi Reh Jaunga…’ bring tears to the eyes. The tunes of this mushy track are somewhat reminiscent of Galliyan from Ek Villain.

5. Pal Bhar (Chaahunga reprise):– Half Girlfriend Music Review

This is just an extension of the previous song. If the previous one suddenly finishes while you are still crying, this one might come handy. On a serious note, Arijit Singh does a magnificent job in the reprise version too and wins hearts.

6. Lost Without You: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

This is not a song which you’ll love immediately after listening for the first time, but a few more attempts and it slowly grows on you. This English track has been composed and sung by Ami Mishra together with Anushka Shahaney, who has co-written the lyrics with Kunaal Vermaa. The use of Chinese instrument Erhu is refreshing. Unless we get to see the video, we can’t understand the reason behind Anushka Shahaney’s accent. Overall, the track is enjoyable.

7. Stay A Little Longer: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

This is the English version of Farhan Saeed’s Thodi Der crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. The song penned and sung by Anushka Shahaney seems redundant as the Hindi version is much better. I feel the music album of Half Girlfriend would be equally successful without this number.

8. Mere Dil Mein: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

This is the age of love on social media and the same is reflected in the words of this quirky number. The most interesting part about this song is that the lyrics are a combined effort of six people! Yes! While R. Rekhi and Veronica Mehta have worked on the English words, the Hindi ones have been penned by Yash Anand and Yash Narvekar. Additional lyrics have been given by Ishita Moitra Udhwani. This is a quintessential Rishi Rich number sung by Veronica Mehta and Yash Narvekar. If you are a fan of rap, then you are going to like this one. This song marks a refreshing change after a series of mushy tracks. The lyrics are quirky and fun. There is a dialogue version too with Arjun Kapoor reciting Bhojpuri dialogues.

9. Half Girlfriend Love Theme: – Half Girlfriend Music Review

This is a soft romantic instrumental tune composed by Mithoon based mostly on Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga. It leaves a lingering effect on the mind.

Last word – Half Girlfriend Music Review

The album has been composed keeping mostly heartbroken lovers on mind. If you are suffering heartache or a soft romantic (sad) music enthusiast, then this is going to win your heart. However, if you are not, then you might be disappointed as the album fails to offer variety. What’s interesting is that the makers have roped in a different composer and separate sets of singers for each track. Despite this, the lack of variety is a little unexpected. I would go with a 3/5 stars for this.

Mere Dil Mein, Baarish, Thodi Der and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga are our picks from the album.