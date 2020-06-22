Hamilton Trailer: Lin Manuel Miranda Promises To Take You On A Never-Experienced-Before Musical Journey

On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday Disney Plus unveiled the very first trailer of the much anticipated musical drama, Hamilton. The film will be releasing worldwide on Disney Plus on 3rd July.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of its original cast. Hamilton is a live recording of Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2015 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

The makers shared the trailer of Hamilton with a tweet that read, “We are proud to share #Hamilton; a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future.

Streaming on #DisneyPlus on July 3.”

We are proud to share #Hamilton; a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future. Streaming on #DisneyPlus on July 3. pic.twitter.com/z7t0DS43gX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 22, 2020

Hamilton has Lin Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton a treasurer secretary and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

The film was originally scheduled for October 15, 2021 theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. But was later moved up to July 3, 2020 on Disney Plus, as announced by Lin-Manuel Miranda on May 12, 2020, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry and the performing arts that also impacted the Broadway, West End, and touring productions.

Hamilton helmed by Thomas Kail also stars Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton along with others.

Hamilton trailer has been well received by the audience. Below are some of the tweets by Twitterati.

Not me tearing up from the happiness of finally seeing the original cast #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/P45SCZIONV — mamíwitdaknees (@monimontanaa) June 22, 2020

#Hamilton coming on disney plus on july 3rd is the second best thing that happened this year ‼🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/kW3AjZsVJ6 — Daelyn:) (@daelyboo) June 22, 2020

I can't honestly say how many times I've listened to #Hamilton but it is definitely more than what would be healthy. I am so fucking excited to see the full Original Cast in the #hamifilm . — Devan Montgomery (@DevanThatDude) June 22, 2020

This is going to be great!! Tune in to watch 'Hamilton' on 3rd July. If you haven't got Disney+ then sign up for free trial 👌🏻#hamilton #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/WFSv14hoWD — Mark J. Rigby (@MarkJRigby) June 22, 2020

“I’m young, scrappy, and hungry

And I’m not throwing away my shot” CAN NOT WAIT FOR THIS #Hamilton! Coming to #DisneyPlus July 3. pic.twitter.com/SNUhqUWRYc — Disney+ Tea Party (@DisneyPlusTea) June 22, 2020

I can’t begin to tell you how EXCITED I am about watching this. I’ve wanted to see it for years and could never afford it. Thanks @Lin_Manuel and @disneyplus for a wonderful gift at a dark time. We needed cheering up. 😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️ #Hamilton https://t.co/JE8HWhaRuU — Tammy Lou (@tamilu40) June 22, 2020

