Hamilton Trailer: Lin Manuel Miranda Promises To Take You On A Never-Experienced-Before Musical Journey
Hamilton Trailer: Lin Manuel Miranda Promises To Take You On A Never-Experienced-Before Musical Journey (Pic Credit – WaltDisneyStudios/YouTube)

On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday Disney Plus unveiled the very first trailer of the much anticipated musical drama, Hamilton. The film will be releasing worldwide on Disney Plus on 3rd July.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of its original cast. Hamilton is a live recording of Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2015 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

The makers shared the trailer of Hamilton with a tweet that read, “We are proud to share #Hamilton; a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future.
Streaming on #DisneyPlus on July 3.”

Hamilton has Lin Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton a treasurer secretary and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

The film was originally scheduled for October 15, 2021 theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. But was later moved up to July 3, 2020 on Disney Plus, as announced by Lin-Manuel Miranda on May 12, 2020, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry and the performing arts that also impacted the Broadway, West End, and touring productions.

Hamilton helmed by Thomas Kail also stars Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton along with others.

Hamilton trailer has been well received by the audience. Below are some of the tweets by Twitterati.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out