The Big Bang Theory remains one of the American entertainment industry’s most beloved and unforgettable sitcoms. The top-rated hit show lasted twelve seasons and entertained its fans with great moments, incredible cast chemistry, and unstoppable laughs. After popular sitcoms like Friends and How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory became the most successful hang-out show and received massive ratings, with a whopping 18 million audience.

Although The Big Bang Theory received a second spinoff, Georgie and Many’s First Marriage, after the conclusion of Young Sheldon, the original show’s popularity and its best moments had been long forgotten by its fanbase, these are not iconic moments; instead, they are character beats that were mostly underrated.

Sheldon Reveals His Fortress of Shame

The last few seasons of The Big Bang Theory may be considered less consistent, but they contain some hidden gems. In Season 9, episode 19, The Solder Excursion Diversion, Sheldon’s revelation is humorous and touching. When Amy buys Sheldon a new laptop, she’s surprised he secretly struggles with hoarding. This Fortress of Shame was an unexpected moment in the show, yet it was cleverly overshadowed in earlier episodes.

Stephen Hawking Tease Sheldon and Leonard

In Season 8, episode 14, The Troll Manifestation, Sheldon and Leonard get obsessed when an online troll mocks their latest publication. While the future Big Bang Theory’s spin-offs might feature cameos from the world of science, it would be difficult to top this episode’s climatic twist. After it was revealed that it was indeed Stephen Hawking who was trolling them, it not only humanized the scientist but also showcased his sense of humor alongside his brilliant intellect. Although Hawking appeared several times in the series, his playful villain role is the most underrated cameo.

Penny Helps Sheldon With a Breakthrough

Although The Big Bang Theory fans wanted to see more of Sheldon in Young Sheldon, the spinoff series couldn’t manage his best relationship from the original show. Penny and Sheldon’s friendship was iconic among the gang, and since they had so little in common, they learned a lot from each other. One thing they knew was in season 11, episode 13, The Solo Oscillation, when Penny helps Sheldon solve string theory as they hung out, and she likened his psychic work to an ex.

“Please Don’t Hurt My Friend”

In Season 6, episode 2, The Decoupling Fluctuation, Penny questioned her relationship with Leonard. When Sheldon entered Penny’s bedroom while she was sleeping to warn her against breaking up because it would inconvenience him as he hates change, in a rare moment, Sheldon simply asked Penny not to hurt his friend. This straightforward request highlighted an unexpectedly poignant connection between the two mismatched friends.

Sheldon Share Penny His Birthday

Although Leonard was central to the success of The Big Bang Theory, some of his underrated moments highlighted that its best relationship was platonic. Penny and Sheldon’s dynamic shined in season 8, episode 16, The Intimacy Acceleration. When the two attempted a test to make two people fall in love, no romantic sparks flew, but something more meaningful happened. Sheldon shared his birthday with Penny, something he had never shared with anyone, not even Amy or Leonard, and this moment marked the beginning of Sheldon’s emotional growth, including his Nobel acceptance speech in the series finale.

Mary Makes Sheldon Move Out

In Season 3, episode 1, The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation, Leonard returns from his Arctic expedition and reunites with Penny as they begin dating. At this time, it was easy for the viewers to overlook Mary and Sheldon’s best exchange. Long before Young Sheldon delved into Mary’s backstory, this episode captured the essence of their relationship. When Sheldon firmly asserted that evolution is a fact, Mary, with equal firmness, countered that this was merely his opinion. This exchange perfectly sets the tone for the ongoing and humorous conflicts between Sheldon and his mother.

Sheldon Proves Leonard They’re Not So Different

Throughout the seasons of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and Leonard have been best friends. Although Leonard often resented his sacrifices for Sheldon, he struggled with his best friend’s peculiar quirks and stubborn nature. Early in the series, Leonard rarely confronts Sheldon about these frustrations. Still, it changed when, in season 8, episode 12, The Space Probe Disintegration, Sheldon acknowledged that he had also made a compromise for their friendship. Although his sacrifices were minor, they did showcase that their friendship was more balanced than it seemed. This moment, he marked the mutual give-and-take in their friendship, showing that despite appearances, Sheldon valued Leonard’s companionship and was willing to make adjustments, too, but in his own unique way.

