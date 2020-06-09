Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Contrary To Reel Life, Dilip Joshi’s Self Control Over THIS Thing Is Simply Amazing

It’s a new day and we are all geared up to reveal a new fact related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s actors. Yesterday, we unveiled the net worth of Disha Vakani, and today, we’ll be taking a look at a piece related to Dilip Joshi.

As we all know, Dilip Joshi’s character in the show is a big-time foodie. He is shown as fond of oily food and sweets. Despite getting scolded on multiple occasions by his father Champaklal, Jethalal never compromises on his love for those delicacies. But do you know, in real life, Dilip Joshi is health-conscious? Read on to know more.

Just like the secrets of Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide also unveiled a secret of Dilip Joshi, while speaking to Bollywood Spy. He said that Dilip Joshi loves sweets in real life too, but has amazing self-control on his craving. Well, we believe Mandar’s words as in the last few years, Dilip Joshi has gone through a considerable weight loss.

Meanwhile, recently the government of Maharashtra granted permission to shoot television shows and films but with some strict guidelines. One such guideline is, to prohibit the use of senior actors on the sets. As a result, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are worried about the fate of their beloved Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka.

Speaking about the same, producer Asit Kumarr Modi spoke to ETimes by quoting, “The new GR is applicable for two months and will be amended later. But not having a pivotal character played by a senior artist will affect the continuity until then. Everyone has to come together to request the government to rethink and reconsider this rule.”

