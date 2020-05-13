Sonal Vengurlekar Offered Financial Help By Her Make-Up Man Post She Opens Up About Crisis

Sonal Vengurlekar is a popular face on Indian television with shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Saam Daam Dand Bhed and Yeh Teri Galiyan to her credit. So the actress sent shock waves when she confessed to facing financial crisis owing to the pandemic COVID-19.

While Sonal Vengurlekar confessed that there are several of her payments that are stuck as her producers are not paying up, she has now confessed to finding help from the most unexpected source. Taking to her social media handle, Sonal said that it was her make-up man who offered to help her!

Yes, you read that guys! This is a rather rare and maybe a never heard before act of kindness as Sonal Vengurlekar’s makeup man, Pankaj Gupta has offered to help her. Taking to her social media handle, Sonal revealed that while there are several big producers who have blocker her number and are refusing to pay her for her hard work.

But her makeup man, who has a pregnant wife due for delivery soon offered to help her with 15,000 rupees! Sonal Vengurlekar took to her official Instagram handle to share a post where a certain line read, “waqt aa gaya hai, so-called Ameer log, dil se bhi ameer ho jaye, feeling sad for such people.”

Check out her post:

Well, this certainly is an instance of its kind! While we are proud of people like Pankaj, we hope that those in power and capacity understand that they are not the only ones to face the wrath of the pandemic Coronavirus.

