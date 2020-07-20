Actress Richa Chadha has gone ahead and shot for a sci-fi short film amid these troubled times. Titled “55kms/sec”, the film is directed by Arati Kadav of “Cargo” fame.

“While we are all bracing ourselves for the new normal, we made this short film as a fun exercise. It was a great idea and my team and I saw it as a way of continuing to work to cheer ourselves up. I met some spectacular and fantastic people on our virtual set. We are happy that we all could remotely come together for something that was a warm, beautiful, humbling, and unifying experience,” Kadav said, about the experience of making the film.

“55 kms/sec” is about living in a world that is on the edge. “Arati is an engineer-turned-filmmaker. She has an interesting vision and is an ace at science fiction stuff, as well as portraying the human connections. I loved collaborating with her and actor Mrinal Dutt,” said Richa Chadha.

“This was a challenging shoot as we had to do everything ourselves, from hair and makeup to recording sound but it was well worth the effort. I am happy that we were able to create something thought provoking and beautiful even in these grim times,” added Richa Chadha.

