Neha Dhupia REACTS To Roadies Controversy: “I Never Stood For Adultery, But If It Is..”

Neha Dhupia caused quite the stir with her infamous adultery stand during one of the audition episodes of Roadies! Dhupia was trolled viciously after she was heard telling a contestant that if a girl chooses to be with five boys it is her choice and maybe the problem lies with the boy itself. This comes after the contestant confessed to having slapped his girlfriend after she told him that she was cheating on him with not just one but five boys.

While Neha Dhupia was supported by co-judges of the show Nikhil Chinapa and rapper Raftar, she had also issued a statement on her official Instagram handle about the incident. Now, Neha has yet again opened up about her stand around the controversy in a recent interview.

Speaking to TOI, Neha Dhupia said that despite all the trolling she still chooses to stand by all the statements she has previously made. The actress has been quoted saying, “For me, I feel everyone is entitled to their opinion and that’s exactly what I exercised. The main thing that I said was I never stood for adultery, but if it is between domestic violence and adultery I felt adultery could lead to a breakup, heartbreak, separation, divorce and domestic violence to lead to way more. Therefore, I took a stand against domestic violence and till now I have kept my stand very clear and this is exactly what I wanted to say. I had put out the same thing as my statement on social media. As far as being trolled is concerned I feel it’s a product of me being a public figure on social media and accessible to them. One is your being entitled to your own opinion and the other thing is that you take it and get abusive towards somebody and their families and that’s not cool according to me.”

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia is the only female judge amid 3 boys, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftar and Prince Narula. When quizzed if she ever feels that the men gang up against her, the #NoFilterNeha host had an honest reply.

On her bond with her Roadies judges, Neha Dhupia said, “I mean they don’t gang up against me. I stand apart as a woman on the show, I also stand apart the way I think. Sometimes you may feel that they are a team, but that’s not true because there are times when me and Raftaar or Nikhil and I are together. Prince and me together is a rarity. They don’t do it deliberately they treat me as equals and there are no gender biases at all.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!