Indian Idol 11 Host Aditya Narayan On A Man Forcibly Kissing Neha Kakkar: “I’m Sure He Didn’t Mean It In An Inappropriate Way”

A few days ago, a contestant forcibly kissed Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar on her cheeks. During this incident, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan was present on the stage who pushed the man away.

After the video came out, a lot of fans demanded the makers take action against the man. Vishal Dadlani, who is also the judge of the show had tweeted that he wanted to call the cops but Neha told him to let it go. Now, Aditya has opened up about the same incident.

Aditya Narayan told Times of India, “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.”

Aditya further added, “Thankfully, there was nothing more than a peck on the cheek else I am sure there would have been dire consequences. I would say he is lucky on that matter. And Neha being a kind woman, I think even she didn’t take it in an inappropriate way. But of course, we will be careful. Neha is not just important to our show, she is one of the leading female singers of our country. Any women, we have to be careful about everything and anything.”

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar hasn’t commented on anything about the incident yet.

