Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Jasleen Matharu & Her Family Receive Death Threat, Lock Themselves At Home!

Jasleen Matharu who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 1, was recently seen trying to woo Paras Chhabra in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The aspiring singer made a lot of noise with her pole dancing skills along with fights with co-contestants, but it is a death threat that’s left her quarantine at home, and not Coronavirus. Below is all you need to know about it.

It has all been revealed by Jasleen’s own father, after he received a call that demanded a certain amount of money and threatened to kill the entire family if the demand isn’t fulfilled. “Teri family ko mar doonga agar tumne paise nahin diye (I will kill your family if you don’t give me the money),” threatened the criminal as he called her father Kesar Matharu.

Kesar himself opened up about it all in a conversation with SpotboyE as he said, “Threat calls mujhe aaye hai, Jasleen ko nahi. Police uske baad dekhne aayi thi to check my building security. Woh aadmi mujhe aur meri family ko maar dene ki dhamki de raha tha. The call came more than once (Threat calls have been for me, not Jasleen. Police came to check the security in our building. That man has threatened to kill my family and me. The call has come more than once).”

Jasleen Matharu and her family have now filed an FIR against the caller, who went onto threaten them not just once but multiple times. Furthermore, as precautionary measures, they have been sticking to their houses and avoiding leaving until any emergency situation.

A police official confirmed the complaint being filed as, “Yes complaint ki hai Matharu ne, we have initiated an inquiry. Aur details nahi de sakta.”

