Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai is initiating talks with leading OTT platforms for a series on the iconic Detective Boomrah.

Detective Boomrah has been ruling the fancy of the Indian audience for over a year now, and the first look of the character had finally been unveiled by its creator Rai. The storyteller released the first look on his YouTube channel and Facebook page.

In the first look, Detective Boomrah sports long wavy hairs, a shirt and an overcoat. The mood of the image is in sync with the genre of stories that Boomrah usually features in — mystery and horror. The first look poster has been designed by Campfire, India’s leading publisher of graphic novels and winner of multiple ComicCon India awards.

Detective Boomrah works on the philosophy of ‘nothing is impossible’. He does not refrain from pursuing and cracking cases that encompass the paranormal or even the alien. In a recent outing, he found himself amidst the mystery and thrill associated with the fort of Bhangarh. Prior to that, he did everything from nabbing a psychotic serial killer to exposing a devil who played the game of death and misery with people visiting a casino.

Talking about the unveiling of the character, Rai said: “Detective Boomrah is starkly different from the previous fictional detective characters you have come across. His appearance as well as approach is in sync with the interest and liking of modern cinema audience. Boomrah’s fans had been for long demanding to see as to how he actually looks like. This is my gift for his fans.”

Rai now plans to take the character to the big screen and leading OTT platforms. He is initiating talks with leading OTT platforms. The first video featuring Boomrah in the released avatar is slated to be out shortly.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!