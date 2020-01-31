Actress Parakh Madan, known for featuring in shows like “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” and “Kalash Ek Vishwaas”, Parakh Madan is all set for her c

“I was suffering from a condition which in medical terms is called FUO (Fever of Unknown Origin). For two years, I underwent every possible test and scan, and nothing was diagnosed. So I suffered in the dark without any hope, without any solution,” she said.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain Fame Parakh Madan To Make Her Come Back On TV With New Show Qurbaan Hua

“But now I have recovered. Medical support, prayers and blessings from family and friends have helped. I am back to work now. I have done a couple of good shows and I want to do something powerful and strong as the last ones,” she added.

Parakh will be playing a negative character in “Qurbaan Hua”.

