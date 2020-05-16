Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok is finally out and it has fulfilled all the expectations, as the trailer promised. Featuring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, the web show is produced by Anushka Sharma. The show is fetching highly positive reviews from all the corners. One must say, the viewers have got a new binge-watch content amidst the lockdown.

Unfortunately, Paatal Lok has become the new victim of the piracy world as it has been leaked online. Yes, the show has been made available by none other than, TamilRockers and Telegram. The show is available in HD quality on the notorious sites. As the news is going viral, Amazon Prime is expected to take some action.

Directed by Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok premiered on 15th May. The story revolves around Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer in Delhi (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), who is put on an extremely high-profile case.

He is on the lookout for four criminals — serial killer Vishal “Hathoda” Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope “Chaaku” Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary “Cheeni” Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) — who are behind a failed assassination attempt of the well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra. The thrilling chase leads him to the hellish dark alleys of society, or “Paatal Lok”.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kabi, who plays primetime journalist Sanjeev Mehra in “Paatal Lok”, says the gritty series will take the audience through a ride of immorality and self-discovery.

