Abhay 2: Chunky Panday To Make His Digital Debut As A Bad Guy In The Kunal Kemmu Starrer

Actor Chunky Panday, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to make his debut in the web-space with season two of the web series Abhay, as the villain of the show.

“This was an exciting role for me and it is my digital debut, too. I have never played anything like this before. My character looks normal, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive!”

Abhay 2 stars Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor, and Chunky Panday added that the show is set to bring to the forefront ruthless crime stories.

“The entire cast and crew have done an incredible job of putting together a top-notch crime series. It will give you the chills, definitely,” Chunky Panday added.

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere on Zee5 on August 14. The season one of Abhay received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

