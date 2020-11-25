Actor Aarya Dharmchand will play a pivotal role in a TV show based on the life of Jesus Christ. The upcoming show, “Yeshu”, will have Aarya essaying the role of Joseph, father of Jesus or Yeshu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel blessed to have been chosen to play such an important character in the show. I have essayed varied characters throughout my career, but this one surely stands out. Being a part of a show truly makes me feel proud and elated,” said Aarya.

“To prepare for the role, I have started referring to a lot of reading material, including the script and research pieces,” he added.

“Yeshu” is the story of a child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him.

His love and compassion for all are in stark contrast to the evil forces prevalent during his birth and childhood. Witnessing atrocities on his family and society has a deep impact on him.

“Yeshu” will premiere on &TV next month.

Must Read: While North India Freezes In Cold; Kirti Kulhari Goes, “Mumbai Mein Sardi Kab Aa Raha Hai?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube