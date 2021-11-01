South superstar Puneeth Rajkumar took his last breath last week after suffering a major cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Actor’s last rites were conducted on Sunday amidst, his family, friends and fans. The late actor’s brother Shivrajkumar is devastated by the untimely death of the ‘Raajakumara’ star and said that he feels like he has lost his own child.

On Friday, The actor was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru where he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a group of medical professionals were constantly monitoring him and treating him.

Post, Puneeth Rajkumar’s final rites in Kanteerava Studios, his brother Shivrajkumar interacted with media, outside their residence and said, “I am elder to Puneeth by 13 years and I have seen him since he was a baby. I am feeling like I have lost my own child. It is shocking to the entire family. It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no more with us, but we have seen the reality and moved on. I get it that fans are devastated, but they should be patient and not forget that their families need them.”

As of now, the family has tightened security at Kanteerava Studios where Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest. The site will be open for superstar’s fans to visit; however, no one can enter until family concludes the rituals on the fifth day. The late actor’s son, Raghavendra Rajkumar assured fans that they will get an opportunity to visit the place, he said, “We have seen what happened when my father (Rajkumar) passed away. Before the family could complete the rituals, thousands of people had performed the ritual.”

Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar further thanked people and government officials for all the love, on the other hand, they also appreciated the city police for their cooperation.

Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

