State of Siege 26/11 Review (Zee5): Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani & Vivek Dahiya Tell Us The Story Of Brave NSG Commandos That One Must Watch!

State of Siege: 26/11 Review: American director Matthew Leutwyler tells us the story of brave National Security Guard (NSG) commandos who played a very big role in bringing down the terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. We have seen many films or documentaries on the 26/11 attacks, however, State of Seige still a brilliant representation of the events and you will know as you read further.

Cast: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Tara Alisha Berry

Director: Matthew Leutwyler

Available On: Zee5

26/11 is the date that will be etched in every Indian’s mind, especially the people of Mumbai. Twelve years ago 10 terrorists entered Mumbai through the Arabian sea and caused havoc in the South part of the city, leading to many casualties. State of Siege: 26/11 is based on the book “Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11” by Sandeep Unnithan. From showing us how the terrorists entered Mumbai to how each one of them is taken down by our brave NSG troops, Singh’s series is intriguing and tells us the story we all must know.

The mood of the series is kept gloomy and tensed from the beginning. Hence, we know the world’s going to come down crashing as the story moves forward. We all know the policemen and the NSG commandos did their best to save the city and killed the terrorists. But is there anyone to listen to the voices of the ones who protect us?

What happened on the night of 26/11 is known to everyone by now. But State of Siege gives us a different point of view of this barbarous attack. Before the attack happens, we are shown how the needs of the NSG like proper training and budgets are not taken into consideration. They have been managing to be their best with whatever they have. Yet, when they were called in action to save Mumbai and the lives of hundreds of people, they didn’t have any second thoughts. During the attack, we see Mumbai police realising they aren’t enough to handle this heinous attack. It’s not their fault as most police forces around the nation haven’t been given the best arms and ammunitions. Without actually mentioning it in words or action, the makers have raised this point and concern very well.

Not even once Matthew dramatised any scene in the series. The writing is sharp, sensitive, engaging and covers the major activities from that night which will leave you shattered. The scenes from inside the Taj Hotel, Cama Hospital, CSMT Railway station, Chabad House and Leopold Cafe are heartbreaking to watch. If those 60 hours were a nightmare to those who were in the situation and watching it on TV, it was a challenge to our braveheart soldiers too. During those 3 days, media incessantly covered news about the attacks, the strategies and actions taken by the NSG to take over the terrorists. So we also get to see how many lives it can cost if media, which is called the fourth pillar of the democracy sensationalises such incidents.

Performances:

Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, and Vivek Dahiya play the role of NSG commandos and are phenomenal. Their characters aren’t doing any topnotch action sequences to make them look like heroes. There’s a lot of rawness and realism in the storytelling and the performances that make them the true hero which needs no dramatisation. By the end of the series, you will be proud of these valiant beings and what they did for the country. Special mention to Mukul Dev who plays the role of the leader of these terrorists. You will despise his character and that can be achieved only by a convincing performance.

Final Word:

Overall, State of Siege: 26/11 is a must watch to know the untold story of these courageous NSG Commandos during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. As the nation is under lockdown, y’all can opt to watch this series because some heroic stories are important to be known by the world.

State of Siege: 26/11 Ratings – 4.5/5

