Shakuntala Devi Trailer Review: I Hope The Makers Haven’t Taken Too Much Creativity Liberty

Shakuntala Devi Trailer Review: Vidya Balan led Shakuntala Devi biopic has been in talks for a long time now. Some time back, it was announced that the film will not hit theatres due to pandemic and hence will release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer of the film has finally released today and it has put a good first impression. Shakuntala Devi aka Human Computer lived an interesting life. From taking birth in the pre-Independence era, marrying a homosexual boy to write a book on homosexuality and being acclaimed as a genius mathematician, her story has a lot to offer.

The trailer of Shakuntala Devi which released today touches almost everything which was the highlight of her life. Note the moment when she says, “I was correct. The Computer was wrong.” It’s about her famous interview with the BBC in which she proved the computer wrong with his calculation skills.

Apart from that, Vidya Balan looks totally into the character. But one thing I am curious about here is that if Shakuntala Devi really had a jolly nature as they have shown in the film? I really hope it was because I don’t want makers to take that much creative liberty while making a biopic. Jishu Sengupta plays the role of Vidya’s husband and Sanya Malhotra plays her daughter. While Jishu is okay in the small-time duration he has got in the trailer, Sanya seems to be putting so much effort which doesn’t go too well as far as her performance is concerned.

Overall, it’s a good watch especially the last part when Shakuntala Devi tells a British man, “We Indians are like that only, Drama or nothing.” Can’t bet about the accent but it’s a treat to watch her saying that dialogue.

Share your thoughts about the trailer with us in the comment section.

