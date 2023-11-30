Good Burger 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Jillian Bell, Lil Rel Howery, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Carmen Electra

Director: Phil Traill

What’s Good: The enduring friendship between Kenan and Kel shines in “Good Burger 2,” creating a heartwarming reunion. The film’s sharper and more humorous tone, crafted by original Good Burger writers Keith Kopelow and Heath Seifert, adds clever expressions, quirky references, and an overall more playful atmosphere. The nostalgic homecoming with appearances from Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server contributes to the joyous feel of the sequel.

What’s Bad: While the film may lack a masterful storyline, the exploration of fast-food automation feels somewhat stretched, particularly in the third act. Director Phil Traill’s occasional impression that the movie is a collection of cameos might distract from the main narrative. Some moments feel crowded with guests making appearances, leaving limited room for the central characters.

Loo Break: The third act of “Good Burger 2” may be a good time for a quick break, especially if you’re looking for a straightforward, light-hearted comedy rather than a deep storyline.

Watch or Not?: If you’re a ’90s kid eager to see Kenan and Kel back in action, “Good Burger 2” delivers on the nostalgia and chemistry that made the original beloved. While it may not be a cinematic masterpiece, the film retains the special sauce that connects with fans of the SNICK era.

Language: English With Subtitles

Available On: Paramount+

Runtime: 1h 30m

User Rating:

“Good Burger 2,” set to release on November 22, 2023, reunites Dexter (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) in the present day at the Good Burger fast-food restaurant. Facing setbacks in his entrepreneurial ventures, Dexter returns to Good Burger, inadvertently putting the fate of the restaurant at risk with a new plan. The film explores the enduring friendship between Kenan and Kel, with a focus on their characters navigating new challenges at Good Burger.

Good Burger 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Crafted by original “Good Burger” writers Keith Kopelow and Heath Seifert, the script of “Good Burger 2” successfully refines the comedic elements that made the original a cult favorite. The dialogue showcases a sharper and more humorous tone, with clever expressions and quirky references that add depth to the characters. Ed and Dexter’s lifelong friendship becomes a central theme, creating a heartwarming dimension that was absent in the first installment. The decision to explore the challenges of fast-food automation, while somewhat stretched in parts, adds an unexpected layer to the film, bringing a contemporary touch to the nostalgic narrative. Overall, the script strikes a balance between maintaining the essence of the SNICK era and introducing new elements that resonate with both longtime fans and a younger audience.

The chemistry between Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell is seamlessly translated into the script, with their characters, Ed and Dexter, exuding joy in every scene. The script not only serves as a platform for the duo’s comedic prowess but also allows for a deeper exploration of their characters’ growth over the years. The inclusion of nostalgic elements, such as appearances by Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, contributes to the overall success of the script by creating a joyous homecoming for fans. While the narrative may not be groundbreaking, the script of “Good Burger 2” effectively captures the spirit of the original while infusing it with fresh humor and heartwarming moments, making it a delightful experience for audiences seeking a trip down memory lane.

Good Burger 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

The heart and soul of “Good Burger 2” lies in the exceptional star performance of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. As lifelong friends, Ed and Dexter, their on-screen chemistry is nothing short of magical, seamlessly translating their real-life camaraderie into a joyous and endearing reunion. In every scene, Thompson and Mitchell exude a genuine warmth and infectious energy, reminding audiences why they became iconic figures in ’90s entertainment. Their ability to deliver lines with impeccable timing and share subtle glances that speak volumes adds a layer of authenticity to the film, making it more than just a nostalgic trip but a celebration of enduring friendship.

Thompson’s portrayal of Dexter showcases his comedic mastery, navigating the character’s entrepreneurial setbacks with a perfect blend of humor and relatability. Mitchell, reprising his role as the perpetually bewildered Ed, brings back the beloved quirks and expressions that made the character a fan favorite. Together, Thompson and Mitchell carry the weight of the film’s success on their shoulders, and they do so effortlessly. Their infectious laughter, shared memories, and the evident joy in their performances make “Good Burger 2” a testament to the enduring appeal of this dynamic duo, leaving audiences with a warm sense of nostalgia and a renewed appreciation for the magic they bring to the screen.

Good Burger 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Under the direction of Phil Traill, “Good Burger 2” maintains the playful essence of the original while infusing a sharper and more humorous tone. Traill skillfully navigates the delicate balance between nostalgia and freshness, ensuring that the film not only pays homage to its SNICK-era roots but also resonates with contemporary audiences. The pacing is well-managed, with a lively rhythm that keeps the audience engaged throughout. Traill’s direction enhances the comedic elements, allowing the characters, especially Ed and Dexter, to shine in their endearing quirks. While there are moments where the film feels like a collection of cameos, Traill ensures that the central narrative remains focused on the iconic duo, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, capturing their infectious chemistry in each frame.

The soundtrack of “Good Burger 2” complements the film’s nostalgic feel, enhancing key moments and contributing to the overall viewing experience. The music not only serves as a backdrop to the comedic antics but also reinforces the film’s connection to its ’90s roots. The well-chosen soundtrack, combined with Traill’s direction, creates a cohesive and immersive atmosphere, transporting audiences back to the era of All That and SNICK. The blend of nostalgic tunes and original compositions adds an extra layer of enjoyment, making the film not just a visual treat but also an auditory delight for fans who grew up with the iconic duo of Kenan and Kel.

Good Burger 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

“Good Burger 2” may not aim for profound storytelling or groundbreaking comedy, but it delivers on the nostalgia and chemistry that fans of Kenan and Kel have longed for. With a script that refines the humor and a heartwarming reunion of beloved characters, the film successfully recaptures the spirit of the SNICK era, making it a worthwhile watch for those seeking a trip down memory lane.

Good Burger 2 Trailer

Good Burger 2 was released on 22 November 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Good Burger 2.

For more recommendations, read our The Marvels movie review here!

Must Read: Leo Movie Review: Adam Sandler’s Animated Movie Jumps Between Being A Disney & Pixar Film Only To Be Confused About Its Target Group!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News