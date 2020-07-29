GLOW Wrestler Beckie Mullen Passes Away At 55 After Battling Cancer

Beckie Mullen passed away on Monday after a long fight with cancer. The ex-pro wrestler played Sally The Farmer’s Daughter in GLOW. She died at the age of 55 owing complications with colon cancer.

Mullen was diagnosed in October and was given a short prognosis as her cancer was in the most advanced stage. She breathed her last earlier this week at a hospital in Palm Springs, CA.

TMZ Sports confirmed the news after speaking with multiple family members. Beckie’s daughter, Brittani Rabay, told them, “Mom had stage 4 kidney, colon and liver cancer.” sRabay continued, “She fought as long as she could.”

Beckie Mullen’s mother, Jackie, said that the wrestler suffered a lot before bidding adieu to this world. She believes her daughter is in a better place now.

Patricia Summerland, Mullen’s co-star from GLOW, posted the news on her Facebook page Tuesday. Summerland, who played Sunny the California Girl in the show, also included a fundraiser to help Mullen’s family with cremation fees.

Patricia’s post read: “We lost a Fan Favorite and in my opinion one of the Best Wrestlers in Glow. She was battling demons and one Big Demon Was Cancer she passed away Monday evening of colon cancer. Her Dear Mother is left with Extreme heartache and now cremation fees during this pandemic so if you all would like to donate please do and share. 🙏😢 Fly High Sally”

After her wrestling career, Beckie was part of some other shows including Married with Children, MadTV, Renegade and Pacific Blue. She also featured in the 1991 music video for Van Halen’s Poundcake.

May her soul rest in peace.

