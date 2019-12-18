Kilometers And Kilometres: First Look Poster From Tovino Thomas’s Road Movie

Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas, who recently wrapped up Malayalam thriller Forensic is all geared up with the release of his debut productional venture Kilometres And Kilometres.

The film’s producer Anto Joseph took to his Twitter account to unveil the first look poster of the film.

Talking about the poster one gets to see Tovino on a bike sporting a smile. The actor can be seen being welcomed with claps by his friends. One also gets to see actor Joju George who plays Tovino’s friend in the film.

Talking about Kilometres And Kilometres, the Tovino Thomas starrer is been helmed by Joe Baby. And it is co-produced by Tovino, Anto Joesph, Ramshi Ahmed and Sinu Sidharth.

Music for the film is been composed by Sooraj S Kurup.

Talking about Tovino’s Forensic, the actor will be playing a character named Samuel John Kattookaran, who is Medico-Legal Advisor by profession at Kerala Police Forensic Lab. Forensic has actress Mamta Mohandas as its leading lady.

The Tovinio starrer is being helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The thriller is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production Company. The film is slated to release in March 2020.

Tovino was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Swapnesh K Nair’s Edakkad Battalion 06.

